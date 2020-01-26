Jennifer Lopez, 50, Stuns In Leopard Print Bikini And Sunglasses For New Guess Campaign

Jennifer Lopez likely dropped more than a few jaws among her 110 million Instagram followers when she shared pictures from her new campaign for Guess on Saturday.

In the first of the five photos, the actress/ singer donned a leopard-print high waisted bikini and sparkly lavender heels. The ensemble was accessorized with a thick belt black belt that cinched her already trim waist. Jennifer also wore a pair of oversized sunglasses and eye-catching statement hoop earrings. She held an elegant, upright pose as she sat in a white wooden beach chair that had been set up next to a table with a vase of pink flower s on it.

The second photo captured her looking very much like a vintage Hollywood starlet in a cleavage-baring floral dress wand her hair pulled back with a mock turban. In the third, she rocked a curve-hugging denim dress on a front lawn as she bent over in a pose that was the most seductive of the series. The fourth image saw her in a headscarf and what appeared to be a black and white polka dot jumpsuit. In this snapshot, a handsome bearded male model sat next to her.

The fifth and final photo added a vintage red car to the mix and Jennifer leaned against it while wearing a chic loose-fitting white suit.

The series has received lots of great feedback from her followers.

One fan loved the short curly bobo that Jennifer sported in the photos.

“You look good with short hair girl,” one admirer wrote.

Another fan openly wondered about Jennifer’s beauty regimen.

“It’s crazy how young she looks and it doesn’t look like surgery,” they wrote. “Wonder what she uses on her face?”

Others also seemed in awe of Jennifer’s youthfu; good looks.

“I can’t with you,” one fan wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment. “You’re so so beautiful, ageless, just stunning”

And a fourth seemed particularly enamored with the photo of Jennifer in the bikini.

“Saw the first picture and could not concentrate on the others,” they remarked.

According to Rolling Stone Magazine Guess has shared that the shoot is meant to evoke a “classic Hollywood lifestyle” set against the backdrop of California’s palm trees and palm trees.

But the American fashion company isn’t the only clothing brand that Jennifer is officially promoting this year. On January 11th, the “On The Floor” singer announced that she is the new face of Versace. She shared the big news with an Instagram post filled with photos from the campaign. In the lead image, she wore a tailored suit made from the same jungle-print fabric as the iconic Versace gown that she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.