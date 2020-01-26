WWE News: Rey Mysterio Wants To Have An Interesting Gimmick Match At ‘WrestleMania’

WWE United States Champion Andrade removed Rey Mysterio‘s match on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, suggesting that the company was teasing a Mask versus Title match between the pair. However, apparently the moment wasn’t building towards a match of that type, even though Mysterio is open to the idea.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, “The Master of the 619” declared his interested in having the match at this year’s WrestleMania, and he believes that it would up the ante in their ongoing rivalry.

“I think something along the way that if he wants to keep feuding and going a step further, I’m willing to put my mask on the line versus his hair for a WrestleMania moment. Whatever the case might be, whoever ends up winning, I think it would be a huge stepping stone for either of us.”

Andrade defeated Mysterio on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, seemingly bringing an end to their title rivalry. However, there is still enough bad blood between the luchadores to bring the feud back in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, now that Mysterio has revealed that he’s willing to add the stipulation to the potential bout, perhaps WWE’s creative team will be more inclined to make the match happen. Mysterio’s face is well-known to wrestling fans, but he hasn’t wrestled without his mask since he joined WWE.

Andrade is set to defend his championship against Humberto Carillo at tomorrow’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and it remains to be seen if he’ll leave the show with the title.

Should he lose against Carillo, it’s unlikely that he and Mysterio will have a match at WrestleMania. After all, if Andrade doesn’t have a title to offer, Mysterio will have no reason to risk losing his mask.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mysterio is also rumored to be joining Big Show, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens to feud with Seth Rollins’ heel faction, which also includes Buddy Murphy and the Authors of Pain.

For now, however, Mysterio is focused on the Royal Rumble. During the interview, he revealed how the titular match has given him some of the best memories of his career, and he’s looking forward to making more of them in the future.

“As far as moments, I really would love to relive a Royal Rumble moment, being that I hold the record right now for having the longest time in a Rumble match. These moments stick in my mind and heart.”