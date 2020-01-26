Andy Cohen Pens Tribute To Vicki Gunvalson After ‘RHOC’ Departure News, Says ‘It’s Not Over’

Vicki Gunvalson has officially retired from The Real Housewives of Orange County and fans across social media are mourning the loss of the OG of the OC from Bravo. The 57-year-old appeared on RHOC for 14 seasons, 13 of which she served as a fulltime housewife. Vicki did not want to return to the show in a friend role for Season 15 and has decided to step away on her own terms. Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen is also morning the loss of his OG and penned a nice tribute to the former housewife on Instagram.

“I remember the first reunion I did with Vicki Gunvalson,” Andy wrote. “Occasionally our eyes would meet as I grilled the other women, and she would wink at me optimistically and effervescently as both of her deep dimples shone. She kept winking at me Year after year, and it always made my heart smile. Vicki is an original, who remained her authentic self from her Family Van-freakout through her last reunion. It’s so hard to remain exactly who you are after being on television for so long, but Vicki is one of a kind. Thank you for everything, [Vicki] – what a ride. And it’s not over.”

Andy’s caption teases that it might not be the last of Vicki Bravo viewers will see, as he suggested: “it’s not over.”

Tamra Judge also announced shortly after Vicki that she is leaving the franchise as well. Tamra spent 12 seasons on the show and was also offered a “friend of” role for Season 15 but turned it down. Both women have shown an interest in a Tres Amigas spinoff, and it could be what Andy was alluding to in his Instagram post. For now, Tamra said she is excited to spend some time away from the cameras, meaning a spinoff could be far away if anything.

Vicki did not respond to Andy’s post at this time, but the Watch What Happens Live host did make sure to comment on her page when she announced her retirement last night. Andy left two orange emoji with the letters “OG” in the middle to signify his appreciation for the woman who helped start it all. Despite Vicki telling Andy to “remember where you came from” during the RHOC Season 14 reunion, the two still appear to be on very good terms.

As of right now, it’s unknown if Shannon Beador is staying on with the franchise, but it’s clear offer letters have been sent out to the women. An original report noted that Shannon was offered a fulltime role for Season 15, but those rumors were later debunked by Andy himself.