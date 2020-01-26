WWE News: Three Former World Champions Spotted In Houston On Day Before ‘Royal Rumble’

Three iconic stars from the past are in town for the big pay-per-view.

It’s really hard to know what is truth and what isn’t on the day before WWE presents the Royal Rumble to the world. Even though the majority of the superstars for the men’s battle royal have been announced, there is still room for a surprise or two here and there. On the day before the big pay-per-view, three major stars and former World Champions have been spotted in Houston, Texas which is the site for the major event.

WARNING: There are possible spoilers ahead for the upcoming pay-per-view, but all should be taken as speculation at this time. If you don’t want to know something ahead of time, it’s best to stop reading now.

While a number of past and present superstars could be in Houston for the event and not appear, PW Insider has spotted some interesting names.

The Undertaker does live in Texas and it isn’t uncommon for him to be seen in different cities, but he is currently in Houston. It isn’t known if he will be in the Royal Rumble match or appearing for another reason or to cut a promo or anything, but he is there.

There is the possibility that The Undertaker doesn’t appear on camera at all on Sunday night. Fans just should know that he’s in Houston and could show up as the “Road to WrestleMania” officially gets going.

Some other big names spotted in Houston are Mark Henry and Christian, but it is more than likely they are not there for a match. Christian is a regular contributor on WWE Backstage which means he will probably be on the Kickoff Show panel.

Henry has also appeared on different pay-per-view panels, and it is likely that he is there for something of that sort.

WWE legends Pat Patterson and Ted Dibiase Sr. have also been spotted in Houston. Fans shouldn’t expect them to get involved in a match of any kind, but they could appear on camera for one reason or another.

There are so many rumors flying around right now as the PPV draws closer, and numerous superstars are in the area. Both Hornswoggle and Santino Marella have been spotted in Houston while rumors persist that Edge will make his big WWE return at the event.

With an event as big as the Royal Rumble, many past and present wrestling personalities are going to be in town to attend. It’s hard to know just who could end up appearing on camera or even making their WWE return to take part in the match. With a number of slots still open in both the men’s and women’s matches, anything is possible to happen on Sunday.