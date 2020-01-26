Lori Loughlin Made A Legal Gamble She Will Likely Regret, Analyst Says

Legal analyst Mercedes Colwin says that Lori Loughlin made a bad gamble in pleading not guilty to her role in the college admissions scandal.

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are in some major legal trouble right now due to their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. They made the decision to plead not guilty to the lengthy list of charges against them, a rather surprising move and one that legal analyst Mercedes Colwin expects them to regret. Colwin explained why taking a risk this extreme was not the best decision, according to Deseret News.

When Loughlin and Giannulli were charged in this case, they turned down a plea deal that was offered to them. That may be one of their biggest mistakes yet. Now their only choice will be to try to convince a jury that they are innocent. Colwin thinks that Loughlin and her husband have already lost this case, at least when considering the other cases just like theirs that have resulted in prison sentences.

“I think it was a gamble, and a gamble that, frankly, given all of the other parents who’ve pled, who really have light sentences … it was a gamble they lost. Prosecutors are looking at these two, at Lori Loughlin and her husband, saying, ‘You haven’t pled. You have seen dozens of other parents plead guilty.'”

After having turned down yet another plea deal, this famous pair was smacked with yet another charge, fraud. This case has reached a boiling point and it’s not looking good for Loughlin. The longer they go without giving in and taking a plea deal, the more likely it is for their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, to get wrapped up in this whole legal battle themselves and possibly even charged.

“They are now facing money laundering charges too, which is very significant. So this is their last point. If you don’t plead like all the others, we’re now going to use your daughters and implicate your daughters,” Colwin explained.

Some experts have guessed that the pressure may eventually become too much for Loughlin. She would, like many mothers, likely want to protect her daughters at all costs. If it gets to the point where the girls would face charges, she may be persuaded to cave in and take a plea deal.

Her husband, however, could be harder to break. As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was said to be Giannulli who was dead set in not taking a plea deal, convincing his wife that doing so would ruin both of their lives and careers forever.