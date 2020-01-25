Busty Blond Hannah Palmer Gets Steamy In A Green String Bikini In New Photos

Hannah Palmer turned up the heat on Instagram in her most recent bikini photos. The busty blond wowed her fans with the snaps on Saturday night.

In the sexy upload, Hannah is seen sporting a green string bikini with a white speckled pattern on it. The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination as it showcased the model’s toned arms, abundant cleavage, flat tummy, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

In the first photo, Hannah posed on the beach with both of her hands in the air while beaming a smile. The second shot featured the blond bombshell grabbing at the strap of her bikini bottoms as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the third pic, Hannah raised one arm to shield her eyes from the bright sun, while the other arm hung at her side.

Hannah wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell over her back and shoulders.

She also sported a full face of makeup in the shots, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed tan. She added highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and nude lips to complete the beach look.

In the caption of the photo, Hannah revealed that she was enjoying a wonderful 78-degree day at the beach.

Of course, many the model’s over 1.2 million followers quickly began to support the post, clicking the like button over 12,000 times and leaving more than 220 comments in the span of just 20 minutes after it was uploaded to her account.

“You look gorgeous girl love the photo and caption beautiful as you,” one of Hannah’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Thanks for sending some heat my way,” another fan wrote.

“I know you hear it all the time but I will repeat it. You are the most beautiful, perfect, flawless woman alive,” a third person gushed.

“You are off the charts gorgeous and amazingly sexy,” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah dropped jaws online on Friday as well when she shared another photo of herself rocking a green bikini. The sexy suit in that photo featured a cut-out to showcase the model’s underboob.

The picture was an instant hit with Hannah Palmer’s fans. To date, the snap has racked up over 80,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments for the Bang Energy model.