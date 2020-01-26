Jana Duggar Gushes Over Baby Gracie In Sweet Instagram Snap

Jana Duggar is enjoying some special time with her twin's baby girl.

Jana Duggar is a proud auntie. She has plenty of nieces and nephews running around, but the latest one may be just a little more special to her. The Counting On star’s twin brother, John David, and his wife, Abbie, just had their first child born on January 7, 2020. Little Grace Annette Duggar arrived just days before the siblings turned 30 and they couldn’t be happier. Jana just shared a super sweet photo of herself holding her newborn niece and it’s a big hit among fans already.

The eldest Duggar daughter took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest post describing how she feels about the newest grandchild of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Grace is the the 17th grandchild for the 19 Kids and Counting couple, but it surely won’t be the last one. They have many more kids that will eventually grow up and have families of their own. Jana hasn’t found her prince charming just yet, so she is enjoying spending time with her nieces and nephews. In the first photo, she is seen holding her twin’s firstborn in her arms with a proud smile on her face.

Jana Duggar seems to be enjoying the snuggles that comes with holding a newborn. The reality star is wearing a black dress with white flowers imprinted on the outift. She also has on a beige sweater over the dress. Her light brunette hair is falling down around her shoulders with soft curls throughout.

Baby Gracie is all wrapped up tightly in a soft white blanket with grey polka dots. Her outfit can’t be seen in the snapshot, but she does have a big white bow on her small head. She even appears to have a slight smile on her face as she sleeps soundly in her aunt’s arms. The second pic is an up-close one of Grace’s peaceful face. Jana expressed how much she loves the little girl and deemed John David’s daughter “practically perfect.”

This is the first photo that has been seen of Jana Duggar holding Grace Annette. Her followers have been busy gushing on how sweet the snapshot is.

John David and Abbie just recently introduced their daughter to the world in a video released by TLC. They talked about how they are getting used to being up with a new baby at night and how she is adjusting to her night and day schedule. They both looked a bit tired, but very happy to have welcomed the new addition to their family.