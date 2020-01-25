‘Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer’ Blasted By Family Of Late Wife Shanann, Who Call It A ‘False Narrative’

The family of Shanann Watts came out against the Lifetime retelling of her murder, calling Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer a “false narrative.”

As Inside Edition reported in a segment posted on YouTube, Shannon’s family said they were not happy with the made-for-television account of the brutal murders of the pregnant Shanann and her two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste. Shannon’s husband and the father of the children, Chris Watts, would eventually plead guilty to murder after initially claiming that the three had gone missing.

Family members said they were not happen with the final outcome.

“It’s a false narrative that does not accurately depict who Shanann was in life, who Bella was in life, who Cece was in life,” a spokesperson for the family said in a statement.

Even before the movie’s release, some promotional material showed at least some scenes portraying Chris as a loving father, active in the lives of his daughters.Promotional material released by Lifetime also noted that Chris’ affair with a co-worker was a significant part of the retelling.

“Friends and family were left reeling, looking for answers as his double life and secret affair came to light,” the movie’s synopsis noted.

The spokesperson did not say what specific concerns that Shanann’s family had with the retelling, however.

The retelling shows the story of the disappearance of Shanann and her children and Chris’ initial public pleas for their return. Their disappearance garnered national attention at the time. After failing a lie detector test, Chris admitted that he was having an affair with a co-worker, but at first said that his wife had killed their daughters before he killed Shanann.

As Country Living reported, Shanann’s parents were in the court room when Chris was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole. The late mother’s father, Frank Rzucek, spoke directly to Chris at his sentencing.

“I trusted you to take care of them, not kill them,” he said. “They also trusted you, the heartless monster, and then you take them out like trash.”

Later, Chris would tell investigators in prison that he strangled his wife to death while she was in bed, and put her body in the backseat with the young girls, who were still alive at the time. He drove them all to an oil site and smothered the girls to death.

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer airs on Lifetime on Saturday, January 25, at 8 p.m. ET.