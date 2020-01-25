Accused Killer Fotis Dulos Visits The Memorial Of His Estranged Slain Wife

Fotis Dulos violated his house arrest to visit his estranged wife's memorial.

Fotis Dulos is the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut mother of six who has been missing since last May. While Fotis maintains that he is innocent, he has been charged with Jennifer’s murder and is currently under house arrest. He recently violated his house arrest terms to stop by a memorial set up for Jennifer and later got in trouble with the judge about it, according to CNN.

Fotis was permitted to leave his home in order to make three specific stops that had been pre-approved. After making these stops, he went to the end of his street where a memorial for Jennifer was. This was not a stop he was permitted to make. But it doesn’t seem that Fotis was visiting to pay his respects. Instead, he took several items from the memorial.

Fotis’ attorney, Norm Pattis, explained in court that Fotis “removed items that were there, put there for the purpose of taunting him.”

While Pattis recognized that his client should not have made the unauthorized stop or taken the items, he felt that Fotis deserved no further punishment.

The judge presiding over the case did not agree and slapped Fotis with even stricter house arrest terms.

Even though Jennifer’s body has not yet turned up, law enforcement is treating this as a murder investigation and no longer believe that they will be able to find the missing mother alive. Their theory is that Fotis killed her and that he had assistance in the coverup from his ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and former lawyer Kent Mawhinney. Both Troconis and Mawhinney were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and pleaded not guilty.

Judge approves Fotis Dulos waiving his right to a probably cause hearing. Also puts him on strict house arrest after he allegedly dismantled a memorial to Jennifer Dulos outside his Farmington home. State says he violated release by doing that.@WTNH pic.twitter.com/eAftXGpboG — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) January 23, 2020

Law enforcement believe that Jennifer was killed the morning of the same day she went missing, likely in her own garage. That same night, her blood was discovered staining her garage floor. More of her blood was found mixed with her estranged husbands in her kitchen sink. Even despite how much evidence suggests otherwise, Fotis has said he believes Jennifer is still out there and alive.

“I remind the supporters Jennifer is missing — she may be presumed dead as far as they’re concerned (but) we’ve yet to see persuasive evidence of that,” Pattis said to reporters.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jennifer’s children’s nanny noticed strange items were missing from Jennifer’s home after her disappearance. This included many rolls of toilet paper, other cleaning supplies, a bucket and a camping pillow.