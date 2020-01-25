Tamra Judge Announces Shocking ‘RHOC’ Exit After Vicki Gunvalson’s Departure

And another Tres Amigas bites the dust. Less than 24 hours after Vicki Gunvalson announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County after 14 seasons, Tamra Judge let her Instagram followers know she would be doing the same. The fitness guru is exiting the show as well after 12 seasons and caught up with People to explain why that is. It looks like Tamra was offered the dreaded “friend of” role for Season 15, and it wasn’t an offer she was happy with.

“It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras,” Tamra noted. “I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms.”

Tamra shared a similar comment to her Instagram page on Saturday evening, noting that she was sad about the end of her era on the show, but was excited about her future.

It was also revealed yesterday that Vicki was offered the friend role once again, a job she did not want to take a second time around after being demoted in Season 14. At this time, there is no confirmation whether or not the remaining Tres Amiga, Shannon Beador, has been offered a full or part-time role on Season 15.

According to Tamra, her husband Eddie Judge and her children are excited that she’s done with the show. The 52-year-old is mother to Ryan Vieth, Spencer Barney, Sydney Barney, and Sophia Barney. Tamra has had a very strained relationship with Sidney since 2011 and has gone many months at a time without speaking to one another. In 2019, Tamra admitted she would quit RHOC if her daughter wanted her to, and her recent departure news could be what brings the two back together.

“I want to thank all the fans who have offered me their support over the years,” Tamra also added. “It’s meant a lot.”

Tamra and Vicki came under heavy fire in Season 14 for stirring the pot among their cast members. The former was dubbed “tamrat” on social media after she continued to bring up rumor after rumor, many of which revolved around Kelly Dodd. Vicki was slammed by viewers after the reunion for her behavior backstage and how she continually called RHOC her show. The women have expressed interest in a spin-off show, but for now, it doesn’t look like anything is in the works at Bravo, especially with Tamra noting she is excited for time away from the cameras.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 has just begun filming and will air later this year.