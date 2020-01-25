Brunette Beauty Gia Macool Leaves Little To The Imagination In Black String Bathing Suit

Gia Macool left little to the imagination as she posed in a revealing bathing suit for her brand new set of Instagram snaps. The brunette beauty published the photos to her account on Saturday evening.

In the sexy post, Gia looked smoking hot as she rocked the black string bathing suit. The model stunned in the one-piece, which boasted a daring cut, plunging neckline, and spaghetti straps that tied around her neck.

The garment flaunted her toned arms, massive cleavage, flat tummy, curvy hips, and long legs as she posed on the beach in Malibu, California.

Gia accessorized the look with a dainty chain around her neck and some small earrings. She wore her long, dark brown hair styled in shiny curled strands that flowed over her shoulders and down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup.

The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, thick black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She completed the style with some pink blush on her cheekbones, a glowing highlighter on her forehead and nose, and a dark pink gloss on her lips. She also rocked a bronzed tan all over her body.

In the caption of the post, Gia told her fans not to be afraid to post on social media, and to express themselves with whatever kind of photos or videos they wanted to, despite the haters that may share negativity.

Many of Gia’s over 1.8 million followers responded to the post, clicking the like button over 13,000 times while leaving more than 440 comments within the first four hours after it went live on the platform.

“Love all your statements and pics!! You’ve got a beautiful body!” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I love this message so much! And you are SO right! I post what makes me feel beautiful and sexy and what expresses my creativity as well! It’s so freeing!” another admirer stated.

“I really, really love this beautiful black swimsuit worn by none other than the lovely, beautiful and gorgeous Gia Marie Macool. She is very amazing and dynamite,” a third social media user gushed.

“Your intelligence makes you even sexier. Always true to yourself,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gia Macool often delights her fans with racy photos. Earlier this week, she rocked nothing but a sheer white sweater as she showcased her curves online. That photo has since gained over 31,000 likes and more than 760 comments.