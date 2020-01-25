Chanel West Coast Flaunts Figure In Bedazzled Outfit For A Grammys Party

Chanel West Coast shared a couple of new photos of a bedazzled outfit on Instagram today. She noted in the captions that she wore the look to a Grammys party.

The rapper opted for a two-piece ensemble for the occasion. It consisted of a crop tank and matching bottoms. They were both made of black sequins, which were further adorned with colorful gems. The top had a revealing neckline that allowed Chanel to show off her cleavage. There were red triangular accents on her chest, which were outlined with glittering green pieces.

On the other hand, her bottoms mimicked small booty shorts. It had colorful floral accents throughout in orange and blue hues. These had a waistline that rested right below her belly button.

In addition, Chanel added more textures and colors to her outfit with a jacket and boots. Both were eye-catching — the jacket was made of a fuzzy, blue fabric and the boots were glittering silver and reached her mid-thighs.

The first photo of the set showed the Ridiculousness star posing next to a car with the door open. The stunner held up her turquoise-and-blue purse with her left hand, its long chain strap trailing towards the ground.

Chanel also closed her eyes and smiled widely. This gave her fans a good look at her colorful makeup. Her eyeshadow was hot pink metallic, accentuated with a darker purple color on the outer lids. Her accessories included a short and thick silver necklace. Plus, her chunky drop earrings featured white, pink, and blue tones. This photo was taken outside at night.

The second image, on the other hand, was shot indoors. The bombshell stood on a flight of stairs with her jacket falling down her arms.

Her many admirers rushed to the comments section with their compliments.

“Slay queen u look stunning,” gushed a supporter.

“You look so beautiful Chanel,” declared an admirer.

“Having good vibes,” observed a follower.

Others had different topics on their minds.

“You got any new music dropping,” asked a fan.

“Yup! Very soon,” responded Chanel.

In addition, the rapper shared another photo of her revealing outfit a day ago. This time, she was spotted in a leather ensemble. The top was corset-inspired with sparkling accents on the front zipper. She paired this with ruffled bottoms, which were secured with a matching belt with a shiny buckle. Chanel wore her hair down in a middle part with soft waves framing her figure.