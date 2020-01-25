WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Discusses Possibility Of Joining Seth Rollins’ Heel Faction

Seth Rollins recently formed a heel faction with Buddy Murphy and the Authors of Pain on Monday Night Raw. The group has been dominating in recent weeks, and there has been speculation that the group could be set to add a fifth member in the lead up to WrestleMania, possibly even a female superstar. Becky Lynch is naturally one of the rumored candidates to join the stable since she’s Rollins’ fiancee, and the Raw Women’s Champion discussed the possibility following the latest episode of WWE Backstage.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Lynch has no intention of pairing up with her future husband and his allies down the line. The champion prefers being a singles competitor, and her focus will be on continuing to maintain her solo momentum for the foreseeable future.

“The Man stands alone. The Man is better on her own.”

Lynch could just be downplaying any potential involvement with the stable in an effort to make her joining up at a later date more surprising. However, it’s highly likely that she and Rollins will continue doing their own thing for now, as neither party wants their relationship to be the focus of a WWE storyline.

WWE has paired Rollins and Lynch together in the past. The two couple teamed up on a few occasions back in 2019, picking up victories over Mike and Maria Kanellis, Andrade and Zelina Vega, and Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

However, neither superstar was a fan of the alliance. In an interview with talkSPORT, Lynch came clean on why she wasn’t initially on board with the idea.

“No matter what, you know when you put me and Seth Rollins in a fight you’re going to get pure passion and we’re going to pull out all the stops. But in terms of having my relationship be the freaking, be the front and center, that’s not what I’m about. That’s not what I’ve worked towards. That’s not what I wanted.”

Lynch is currently engaged in a storyline rivalry with Asuka, which has been ongoing for months. The two will compete against each other at tomorrow’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view for the Raw Women’s Championship. The bout is a rematch from last year’s event, where Lynch was defeated by the Japanese superstar.

Lynch is expected to win tomorrow’s match, and she will probably go into WrestleMania as the champion. She’s one of WWE’s biggest babyface stars at the moment, so she doesn’t need to join a heel stable to boost her profile.