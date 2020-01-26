Jena Frumes Pulls Down Hannah Stocking’s Pants To Reveal Her Llama Underwear In Goofy Video

Hannah was in an area surrounded by people when Jena pantsed her.

Hannah Stocking enlisted the help of Instagram model Jena Frumes for her one of her crazy comedic videos.

On Thursday, Hannah took to Instagram to share the result of their collaboration with her 17.5 million followers. The video began with a shot of Hannah standing in the center of a busy shopping plaza. She was rocking a cropped white T-shirt and a pair of black Louis Vuitton sweatpants featuring the brand’s famous monogram motif in white. Her footwear was a pair of black high-top sneakers.

Hannah had a big smile on her face, and she was using both hands to hold a red tray loaded with burgers, fries, drinks, and shakes. She began walking towards the camera with a slight spring in her step, causing her long, dark blond hair to bounce around as she moved.

As she got closer to the camera, Jena could be seen sneaking up behind Hannah. She was dressed casually in a pair of black yoga pants, a white hooded sweatshirt, and a pair of white sneakers. She had her bouncy blond curls pulled back in a ponytail, and she was wearing a black baseball cap pulled down over her face.

When she reached Hannah, Jena pulled the former Vine star’s pants down to expose her wild underwear. Hannah was wearing black bike shorts underneath a pair of underwear that featured a close-up photo of a llama’s face. The animal was exposing its long bottom teeth.

Because she was holding a tray of food and drinks, Hannah couldn’t pull her pants back up. She had to approach the laughing onlookers around her until she found someone who was willing to hold her tray so that she could pull her pants back up. When she turned her back to the camera, Hannah revealed that the back of her briefs were also emblazoned with a llama’s toothy grin.

Hannah and Jena’s video collaboration was a massive hit. As of this writing, Hannah’s Instagram followers have hit the “like” button on her post over 983,000 times. A few of her fans found it hilarious that a woman in the video decided to take a picture or video of Hannah instead of offering to hold her tray.

“Lmao i like how the Lady didnt help but she sure took a picture hahahaha,” read one response to her post.

The young girl who did help Hannah also got more than a few mentions.

“Glad that girl came through and actually assisted,” wrote one fan.

“It could have been worse,” a third admirer remarked. “At least you were wearing something underneath.”

Jena isn’t the only internet personality that Hannah has teamed up with. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah made an appearance in one of YouTube star Lele Pons’ Instagram videos. Hannah was dressed up like Princess Anna from the Disney movie Frozen, and she was snowboarding down a snowy slope. Lele, meanwhile, was skiing in a Princess Elsa costume. She delighted her followers by flashing her underwear when she took a spill.