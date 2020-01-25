Cuban Hottie Cindy Prado Showcases Her Insane Curves In Tiny Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Cindy Prado rocked Instagram in a skimpy crop top and some Daisy Dukes for her most recent set of photos. The Cuban model shared the shots with her fans on Saturday evening.

In the racy pics, Cindy looked like a gorgeous California girl as she soaked up the sun in Beverly Hills. The model rocked a white crop top and a matching jacket, which she paired with the revealing denim shorts.

The ensemble showcased Cindy’s ample bust, flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy hips, booty, and lean legs. She accessorized the look with some white socks and sneakers, dark sunglasses, layered gold chains around her neck, and some gold hoop earrings.

Cindy had her long, blond hair parted in a deep side part and styled in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders. She also donned a stunning makeup look, which consisted of a defined eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a pink tint to her lips. She completed the glam style with a bronzed glow all over her body and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, chin, and nose.

In the background of the photo, a street lined with palm trees can be seen, as well as a blue sky complete with white, fluffy clouds. Meanwhile, in the caption Cindy encouraged her fans to be the reason that someone smiled.

Of course, many of the model’s 973,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show some love for the post. The photos earned Cindy over 6,600 likes and more than 100 comments in the first hour after they were published to her account.

“So sexy and such a beautiful lady,” one of Cindy’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Your pics make me smile every time,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Ahh love the golden light. Whoever takes your pics is amazing,” a third social media user gushed.

“You are insanely beautiful Cindy. I love all your pictures,” a fourth person said of the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cindy wowed her fans on Friday as well when she posed in an all-white ensemble made by White Fox Boutique. The model enjoyed a meal of tacos in the pics, which were taken during her trip to Tulum. In the caption of the snaps, she joked that if you don’t like tacos she’s probably “nacho” type of women.

That upload proved to be popular among Cindy Prado’s fans as well. To date, the snaps have racked up over 17,000 likes and more than 280 comments for the blond bombshell.