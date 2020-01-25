Jennifer Aniston Surprises Shocked ‘Friends’ Fans Visiting The Central Perk Set

Fans could hardly believe they were actually seeing Jennifer Aniston in the flesh.

The last episode of Friends aired years ago, but fans who really miss the show can still visit the Central Perk coffee house set at the Warner Brothers Studio Lot. They can sit on the couch that Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica and Chandler sat upon while sharing countless cups of coffee. Recently, some fans got an extra special surprise when visiting the set and got meet Jennifer Aniston, according to Page Six.

Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the show, stopped by the set where her character used to work as a less than talented waitress, her very first job in the city. While fans took a seat on the iconic couch, 50-year-old Aniston bent down behind them, hiding. When one fan is asked who their favorite character on the show is and they reply Ross, Aniston pops up with a coffeepot in hand in faux anger.

“Ross? Who said Ross?” she asked, the girl quickly responding, “Not Me!”

Every single time Aniston would pop up, the fans would shriek in response, clearly in disbelief they were actually seeing the famous actress in the flesh in the iconic coffeehouse setting, of all places.

“Is it real? Am I dreaming? Is that really, really you?” one fan asked her.

Aniston’s visit to the Central Perk set took place when she was guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday. She later got to interview other stars like Selena Gomez and Will Ferrel.

Friends is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time and despite how many years it’s been since it was on television, it’s never seemed to have lost its popularity. Reruns of the show are available on streaming services so fans can continue to enjoy the episodes today.

One of the most common questions the cast of the show is asked today is whether or not there will ever be a reboot. Unfortunately, the chances of this happening seem slim. Nevertheless, Aniston has previously said that she and the five other cast members remain friends and would like to do some sort of project together in the future. They’re just not quite exactly what that might be as they will have to work around six busy schedules, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“We are always trying to think of something to do, but we have to figure out what the right thing is. But we will,” Aniston said.