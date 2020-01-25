‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Is Unicorn Jake Shears From Scissor Sisters?

Over the past few weeks, the public has been trying to find out which celebrities are underneath the crazy costumes on the U.K.’s The Masked Singer. With seven contestants remaining, fans of the show think they’ve figured out who could be Unicorn.

Unicorn appears to be male with a well-trained voice. For their debut performance, they sang Kate Bush’s “Babooshka” and switched it up the following week with Lizzo’s “Juice,” proving their versatility.

This week, Unicorn performed ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man” and continued to impress the audience and panelists.

The clues given about that celebrity are that they grew up on a small island but were drawn to the big city, described as a “show pony” who loves to stand out from the crowd, have traveled on a private plane, and have an American or Canadian accent. Something else that has been noted is that they use John Barrowman’s phrase – “Fabulous.”

The latest clue about Unicorn was that one of the songs he wrote was performed by Sarah Jessica Parker and hinted that it was in Glee.

Warning: possible spoilers below.

Fans of the show on Twitter have continued to guess who could be under the mask and some seem pretty certain it’s a pop singer who rose to fame in the early 2000s.

“Jake Shears is Unicorn. He wrote “Let’s Have A Kiki” which was performed by SJP in Glee. Shears has written loads for other performers. #Unicorn #MaskedSinger,” one user wrote.

“Jake Shears definitely!! Fits the clues perfectly and the falsetto sounds like Jake too,” another shared.

“I was convinced The Unicorn was John Barrowman but it’s definitely Jake Shears #MaskedSinger,” a third viewer remarked.

“Unicorn is definitely Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters. He wrote a song for glee and SJP sang it #MaskedSinger,” a fourth Twitter account wrote.

Jake Shears is a member of the popular American group Scissor Sisters. According to The Official Charts, they achieved huge success in the U.K. and have racked up two No. 1 albums – Scissor Sisters and Ta-Dah – as well as two more that peaked within the Top 5. Their signature singles– “I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’,” “Comfortably Numb,” and “Filthy/Gorgeous” –– are a few of many that have impacted the charts.

Since the group, Shears has gone solo and released his debut self-titled album in 2018, per Billboard.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they were a lot of discussion on whether Frankie Grande might be Unicorn.

Other popular guesses have been John Barrowman, Adam Lambert, and Matthew Morrison, per Radio Times.

At the end of the last episode, Daisy was eliminated from the competition meaning those wanting to find out who Unicorn is will have to keep watching.

Daisy was revealed to be “Trick Me” hitmaker Kelis who viewers and Rita Ora guessed correctly.