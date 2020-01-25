Fitness Model Bakhar Nabieva Shows Off Her Muscular Frame In Skimpy White Lingerie

Fitness model Bakhar Nabieva works hard for her eye-popping muscles, and now she’s taking to Instagram to show it all off.

The social media star, who has earned the nickname “Miss Iron Bum” for her rock-hard physique, took to Instagram to share an incredibly revealing glimpse of herself wearing nothing but some skimpy lingerie. In the picture, the Ukrainian model perched on a table and faced away from the camera, showing off her well-toned legs and back.

The picture was a huge hit with Nabieva’s 2.8 million followers, attracting more than 200,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments.

“Yessss girl,” one person wrote, adding a series of heart-eyes emoji.

“Crush, my favorite fit booty!!” another wrote.

Nabieva has gained some worldwide fame for that backside. The U.K.’s Mirror noted that she has gained a lot of fans but also plenty of speculation as to whether her physique is the result of cosmetic enhancements. Bakhar is already famous for the jet-black contact lenses she wears to turn her eyes almost completely black.

But as Bakhar says, the incredible physique is all the result of her dedication to the gym. In an interview with the Mirror, the model said that she was once very thin as a young girl until she started hitting the gym.

Bakhar said it was difficult at first, but once she started seeing the results of her labors, she was hooked.

“I started going to the gym but I had no idea how to build an exercise routine correctly so I just started working on the physical part. One day I woke up and looked in the mirror and I saw some muscles,” she said. “Once I saw the result of developing muscles nothing could stop me.”

As the report added, she doesn’t do anything too crazy in the gym to get that routine, just plenty of hitting the weights to keep up her incredible muscles. The hard work seems to have paid off, with Bakhar sharing a number of sponsored posts on Instagram, pitching fitness supplements and workout gear to her 2.8 million followers. Its likely she’s earning a very nice paycheck, with experts saying that Instagram models earn about $1,000 for every 100,000 followers — for a single post. That means Bakhar is making double figures for all those posts she shares.

As the reaction to her latest lingerie-clad picture shows, Bakhar is adept at getting viral attention for her racy posts.