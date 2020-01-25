Blond Bombshell Anna Katharina Sizzles In A Ruched String Bikini, ‘Caught Between A Rock And A Hard Place’

Anna Katharina showed off her insane figure on Saturday afternoon in a new Instagram share. The hottie posed in a revealing bikini that exposed her perfect curves and slender frame. The beauty rocked a ruched string top with frilled edges in the color daffodil and similarly styled panties, specifically the Ahmed top and Bali bottom by Indah Clothing.

The blonde didn’t indicate where the photo was taken, but she posed by leaning against a rugged cliffside, pinioned between it and a wooden wall. She jokingly wrote that she was “caught between a rock and hard place” in her caption. She looked alluring with half-lidded eyes and parted lips, and she tagged her photographer, Jordan Voth.

Anna’s swimsuit did little to hide her busty chest and slender waist. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her cleavage and an extensive glimpse of her tanned, taut abdomen. Not only did she flaunt her curves, but the hottie also got the chance to showcase her long, athletic legs.

Her luxurious golden mane was left loose to cascade across her shoulder in soft waves. It appeared that Anna wore a full face of makeup, but it was designed to look minimal to highlight her natural beauty and fit the warm undertones of the image.

Within half an hour, the stunner’s post racked up more than 2,000 likes and almost 100 comments. Her followers were overwhelmed by her marvelous good looks. They wanted to ensure that Anna knew how much they appreciated seeing sultry snapshots of her and went on to fill her comments section with compliments.

“Don’t get stuck,” one follower joked.

“Fun tag line and nice corresponding shot,” another person wrote, adding a thumbs up emoji to their message.

“Hottest of the hot!!!” exclaimed a third user, inserting two red heart and a kiss mark emoji to their comment.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” a fourth admirer chimed in. They completed their remark by including a heart eyes and growing heart emoji.

Additional comments called her a “goddess” and praised the overall aesthetic of the pic. A few users also wanted Anna to know they viewed her body as their personal fitness goal.

A couple of days ago, Anna shared a brief video of herself modeling Daisy Dukes and a bandeau-style bikini top beneath a powder-blue button-up blouse, which she left open so her admirers could check out her ample bosom. The video also served as an advertisement for Bang Energy drinks.