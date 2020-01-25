‘The Boys’ Actress Karen Fukuhara Takes A Dip In A Cheeky Black Bikini While Surrounded By Snow

Karen found 'an oasis in the dead of winter.'

Karen Fukuhara found a way to rock a bikini in freezing weather. On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to show off her fit figure and the wintry wilderness where she decided to take a dip.

Karen, 27, is best-known for her voice work on the Netflix animated series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Her live-action roles include the movie Suicide Squad and the Amazon superhero spoof series The Boys. In the latter, she plays Kimiko, a woman who has extraordinary superpowers. While it’s not humanly possible for Karen to possess Kimiko’s strength or speed in real life, her latest social media snapshots might have some fans convinced that she has a superpower of her own: the ability to withstand freezing temperatures.

In the first of a set of two photos, the brunette beauty was pictured soaking in waist-deep water. She was surrounded by large boulders with rough edges, and a snowy bank covered with with tall pine trees was visible in the background. The evergreens’ branches were also cloaked in white.

Karen was rocking a black athletic-style bikini top with thin spaghetti straps. She was wearing her hair pulled up in a high, messy bun. The actress had her back to the camera, so her face was difficult to see. However, she had it turned just enough to reveal that she was sporting smoky eye makeup and dark pink lipstick.

Karen’s legs were visible beneath the crystal-clear water, revealing that she was crouched down on her knees. She was also posing with one arm lifted up over her head.

Karen’s second photo was taken from further away. She was still pictured from the back, but she was standing in calf-deep water. This image revealed that her bikini had a cheeky back that showed off her pert derriere. The style also slightly elongated her slender legs.

The second photo provided a better view of Karen’s surroundings, which included a rushing river. The area she was soaking in had been sectioned off from the rest of the water using large boulders, and steam was rising up from the pool. This detail revealed the secret of how Karen was rocking a bikini in the freezing cold: she was bathing in a hot spring.

