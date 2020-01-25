Anouk Matton Poses On Her Knees In A Plunge Swimsuit

Anouk Matton shared a rare swimsuit pic on her Instagram page today. She was spotted posing on her knees in a bright pink one-piece.

The ensemble had a flirty and feminine vibe. The top had a halter-style cut, while it offered a revealing cut with its plunge neckline. The swimsuit also had a low, open back. Her waist was cinched with a strap and featured a darker decorative accent in the front.

The DJ was seen posing on her knees. She was enjoying herself on a plush, outdoor day bed. It was white and decorated with several pillows. These featured light turquoise zig-zag designs.

Anouk angled her body towards the camera. She crossed her feet and raised her left hand towards her strap. At the same time, the beauty glanced over at the camera with a sultry pout on her face.

Her makeup left her looking flawless — as she sported dark eyeliner, long lashes, and light pink lipstick. Her cheeks also glowed with blush.

The stunner wore her hair down and brushed behind her back. Pieces of it could be seen blowing in the wind. Meanwhile, Anouk completed her look with a pair of white sunglasses, which she placed on the top of her head.

Behind her was a hut-inspired building. The outside featured weathered wooden paneling, which extended to the outdoor deck. The sun shone down and lit up the beauty here and there. The geotag revealed that she was at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. The resort is located on an island.

The blonde tagged fellow DJ Dimitri Vegas in the post, as he may be enjoying the area with her.

Anouk’s many admirers took to the comments section to rave about her looks.

“Are you showing off or do you always look this good?” joked a follower.

“You’re beautiful, love ya,” gushed a fan.

“I didn’t know that barbie exist [sic], you are my barbie dj,” declared a supporter.

“Welcome to our paradise!” wrote a fourth Instagram user, who apparently is local to the area.

Previously on November 1, 2019, Anouk shared another flirty picture. This time, it was a Halloween-theme post as she showed off her white angel costume. It consisted of a bodysuit, wings, and stockings. She also sported lace gloves and high heeled boots. The shoes featured pink fire accents. The DJ wore dramatic makeup, which included black tear stains and dark lipstick. She also wore a halo headpiece. She was seen crouching close to the ground.