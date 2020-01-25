Kara Del Toro Looks Smoking Hot In White Lace Lingerie & Thigh-High Stockings

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot quadruple Instagram update. For the snaps, which she indicated in the caption were taken by photographer Megan Batson, Kara rocked a sizzling white lingerie set with a lilac jacket over top.

In the first snap from her update, Kara stared straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive look. Her long locks tumbled down her shoulders and chest in tousled waves, and her makeup was natural, with a soft shade on her lips, a swipe of blush to give her a glow, and bold brows. Kara rocked a long-line lace bra with ruffled details along the cups and along the bottom of the bra. Sheer lace panels stretched across her stomach and large sparkling buttons went down the front of the top.

She paired the bra with a matching set of underwear, also with sheer lace panels and silver embellishments. Kara added a pair of thigh-high stockings to the look, as well as a lilac jacket with wide lapels and a loose fit.

In the second snap, Kara gathered her long locks and gazed down. Her cleavage was on full display in the shot, and highlighter glimmered on her cheekbone, giving her an ethereal glow. Kara returned to staring right at the camera in her third snap, when she rested her chin on her hand and delivered a smouldering look at the lens. In her fourth and final snap, Kara stretched out across the plain backdrop where the photoshoot was taking place. She held up her body with one arm, and rested the other on her forehead to block out the sun. Her long, toned legs stretched out and her hourglass physique was on full display.

The photographs were taken with the natural setting sunlight streaming through the windows, and the result was a breathtaking series of shots that accentuated Kara’s natural beauty.

Kara’s fans couldn’t get enough of the shots, and the post racked up over 150 comments in just 35 minutes.

“Oh my….. think I’m in love,” one fan commented.

“Best pics in a long time, beautiful,” another fan added.

“We got ourselves a perfect woman right here,” one fan said.

“Love you in this lingerie,” another commented.

Kara constantly tantalizes her eager followers with sizzling snaps that showcase her ample assets. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara posted a shot in which she layered a similar loose-fitting blazer over a white corset top. The form-fitting top accentuated her insane cleavage and she looked smoking hot in the casual yet sexy ensemble.