Elton John Reportedly Stocked Up On Gwyneth Paltrow’s Sold-Out ‘Vagina’ Candles

The music legend bought 'a ton' of the scandalous candles sold on the Goop website.

Elton John has a new favorite candle in the wind. The 72-year-old music legend reportedly stocked up on a large supply of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s headline-making new candle scent called This Smells Like My Vagina.

The scandalous scent was inspired by a joke Paltrow cracked to her co-creator as they were testing out the future fragrance. When sniffing the fragrance, the actress and Goop founder reportedly said “Uhh, this smells like a vagina,” and a candle name was born.

Sir Elton, 72, is reportedly a superfan of the now-sold-out $75 Goop candle, according to the product’s co-creator Douglas Little.

“We have been hounded and stalked by so many people.” the Heretic perfumer said in an interview with The Cut. “I saw the candle being sold on eBay for a ridiculous price. Elton John bought a ton of them. Like a lot. Like, a lot a lot. He’s a fan.”

The news that Elton John has bought a large supply of Gwyneth’s Vagina candles comes after lifestyle guru Martha Stewart commented that she thinks the demographic for the candle’s buyers are “guys who are horny.”

Little shot that theory down and as he noted that about 92 percent of the customers for this product are female.

“When was the last time a bunch of horny guys were out buying scented candles?” the perfumer asked.

While Sir Elton can certainly afford the $75 product “a ton” of times over, the beautifully boxed candle, which is currently sold out on both the Goop and Heretic websites, is selling for as much as $250 on eBay, according to Fox Business.

But a post on the Heretic Instagram page reveals that the “infamous” This Smells Like My Vagina candle is available for purchase again. A pre-order on the Heretic website can be done for a February 10 ship date for the “perfect” Valentine’s Day gift.

As for why this candle comes at such a hefty price at $75, the Heretic team responded to a follower’s comment on Instagram.

“Price is based on the cost of production, they’re not cheap to make,” came the response.”We produce them here in the US, using the best quality ingredients including many natural fragrance oils and the fragrance is designed by our award-winning perfumer.”

Perhaps it’s no surprise that This Smells Like My Vagina candle has already spawned copycats. Canadian advertising agency Taxi recently announced the This Smells Like My Penis candle. The candle, which looks nearly identical to the $75 Heretic/ Goop product, is priced at $100 as a way to highlight the gender pay gap in Canada.

“This candle costs 25 percent more than its vagina-smelling equivalent,” the Taxi site reveals.”Because even though it’s illegal in Canada to pay women less than men, the gender pay gap smells as strong as ever.”