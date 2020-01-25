Valerie Cossette Flaunts All Her Sexy Curves In Revealing Blue Lingerie

Instagram hottie Valerie Cossette wowed her 2 million followers on Saturday afternoon with a sizzling hot pic. The vixen is well-known for teasing her admirers by wearing sexy outfits that flaunt her killer figure and tattooed body.

For her latest share, Valerie wore the Love and Support lace push up bra and panty set in blue by Fashion Nova. With the extra padding, the model’s bra gave her already ample bosom extra lift to make her curvaceous chest bulge out of the fabric. She sported plunging cleavage that impressed her many admirers. Her bottoms were equally revealing, but since the stunner was sitting down for the photo, fans weren’t able to see much of her voluptuous behind. However, the high-cut of her undies exposed quite a bit of her thick thighs and her narrow waist and midriff.

Valerie’s many tattoos and navel piercing were completely exposed. She also wore a gold cross pendant necklace to accessorize. The raven-haired babe left her perfectly straight locks loose and applied a full face of makeup. Unfortunately, the model playfully held up a hand to the camera, and it wound up obscuring half of her face from view. Still, it was evident she had sculpted her eyebrows, made up her eyes with a simple yet glamorous look, and filled in her lips with an icy pink lip gloss.

The beauty didn’t say where the photograph was taken, but it appeared to be her home. She posed by sitting on white sheets covering up a bed with a black leather headboard.

In less than an hour of going live, the bombshell’s Instagram share amassed more than 31,000 likes and over 500 comments from fans eager to praise her beauty.

“I’m not falling for that again, last time I high fived my phone it flew across the room and out of a window,” one fan joked, referring to Valerie’s outstretched palm making it appear like she was asking for a high five.

“Don’t hide your beautiful face sweetheart,” a second admirer wrote, adding three fire emoji to their remark.

“That’s what you call advertising, even I want to go buy some panties and bra now,” chimed in a third user, inserting a see no evil monkey emoji to their message.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Valerie had showcased her lovely physique in a skintight olive dress, also by Fashion Nova. Its tight fit hugged her body in all the right places, accentuating her curves, and its short hemline left her chiseled legs on display.