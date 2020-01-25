Lydia Farley Looks Effortlessly Hot In An Animal-Print Bikini In New Instagram Selfie

Maxim model Lydia Farley recently went online and posted a very hot bikini picture on her Instagram account.

In the selfie, which was posted on Saturday, January 25, the model could be seen rocking a tiny, animal-print bikini that allowed the hottie to show off her amazing figure, particularly a glimpse of her cleavage, her taut stomach, and her toned legs.

Staying true to form, Lydia opted for minimal makeup which featured an ivory foundation, a mauve shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and defined eyebrows. She also painted her nails with black polish to ramp up the glamour.

In terms of jewelry, the hottie decided to keep it simple and only opted for a delicate gold ring. The Slovak fitness model side-swept her brunette tresses and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and bosom. To pose for the snap, Lydia stood in front of the mirror and clicked a selfie. She looked at her phone and slightly puckered her lips to exude sexy vibes.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the St. George Hotel in Helsinki, Finland. Since a picture speaks a thousand words, the Bratislava native, who currently lives in Miami, decided not to write a caption for the picture. Instead, she just informed her fans that her bikini was from the Brazilian brand, Despi Swimwear.

Within two hours of going live, the picture accrued more than 17,000 likes and over 600 comments in which fans and followers showered the model with numerous compliments. While some of the fans focused on Lydia’s beautiful looks, others expressed their excitement at the sheer display of skin.

“In Helsinki? You are very brave! It must be very cold over there for this bikini,” one of her fans shared his observation.

“This bikini is fantastic and you are so beautiful,” another follower wrote.

“Omg, now you are just teasing us! This is too good for words! Love the bikini,” a third user remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised Lydia’s beauty and asked her out on a date.

“Wow! You are the most beautiful woman on Instagram. Would you like to go out with me, please?”

Other fans used words and phrases like “queen,” “perfection,” and “sizzling hot,” to let the model know how much they admire her.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Lydia‘s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Vanessa Christine and German model Metisha Schaefer, among others.