‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Daisy Revealed To Be Kelis And Viewers Guessed Correctly

Kelis is currently trending on Twitter and it’s likely to do with the fact that she is the latest celebrity to be unmasked on the U.K.’s The Masked Singer.

For some, the reveal wasn’t at all shocking. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, after Daisy’s first performance on the show, viewers instantly recognized her unique voice. Kelis sang The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” with such confidence and energy and the panelists could instantly tell that she was a professional singer.

Out of all the panelists, Rita Ora guessed correctly that the “Trick Me” hitmaker was underneath the flower costume.

Fans took to Twitter to express their reaction once Kelis had been revealed.

“Now listening to Kelis bangers to celebrate #MaskedSinger,” one user wrote.

“Omg it was superstar @kelis wow awesome she did the show #TheMaskedSingerUK,” another shared.

“I knew that #Daisy was @kelis!! All the clues pointed in the right direction and had it by week one hehe,” a third viewer tweeted.

“Daisy was Kelis! I knew it! Amazing! #TheMaskedSingerUK,” a fourth account remarked.

In her first interview after the reveal, Kelis stated that the main reason she did the show was that her kids wanted her to take part.

The “Get Along With You” songstress described the experience as deranged and nuts. Kelis explained that it is incredibly hot and sweaty underneath the costumes and that the show is probably more bizarre than it looks backstage.

As for keeping her identity a secret, the “Caught out There” entertainer mentioned that is was pretty hard as there are many things you don’t think about. Kelis said the fun thing about the show is that not everyone knows who you are underneath under the mask which makes a change to what she’s used to.

The mom of two insisted that her kids will be excited to see her as a contestant with a huge flower on her head and will likely find it hilarious.

After the unmasking of Daisy, seven celebrities remain unidentified.

A popular contest is Octopus who the panel and viewers just can’t figure out.

Many fans believe it could be Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins. However, other popular guesses have been Ashley Roberts, Kylie Minogue, Dannii Minogue, and Lea Michele.

The clues given were that they have catwalk experience, enjoy weight/wait training and that they have some sort of connection to Australian star Jason Donovan.

Fans of the show will have to keep watching to find out if Octopus is any of the above-named celebrities.