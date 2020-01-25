WWE News: ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Reveals Future Retirement Plans

WWE superstar Xavier Woods is currently out of action with a torn Achilles tendon, which has given him plenty of time to contemplate his future outside of wrestling. During the latest edition of the New Day: Feel the Power podcast, by the way of 411Mania, the former Tag Team Champion opened up about his career ambitions after he hangs up his boots, and they involve him getting more involved with his main passion — video games.

“I have been streaming a bunch on Twitch and doing the YouTube stuff, and travelling around doing Dungeons & Dragons stuff. Doing a bunch of stuff for IGN, for The CW. So I, in this process right now of being hurt, I am now confident that the things that I have been doing have been a great groundwork for me to not have to go through such a jarring halt of everything in my wrestling existence. Because like you were saying, it’s hard to walk away.”

At the time of this writing, Woods is the host of a very successful YouTube gaming series called Up Up, Down Down. However, he appears to have plans to expand on his gaming endeavors, including the desire to create his very own mobile game, which he hopes to release in the near future.

The Friday Night SmackDown superstar also opened up about his plans to become a television host. According to Woods, his dream job is to present Nick Arcade, a game show which sees young competitors compete inside a video game-inspired playground. The original show aired between 1991 and 1992, running for 84 episodes before its cancellation.

Woods pleaded with Nickelodeon executives who may have been listening to the podcast to revive the series and make him the face of it. He also noted how the network has shown a willingness to bring back old series’ in recent years — as evidenced by Legend of the Hidden Temple — and promised to put all of his energy into hosting Nick Arcade, should the opportunity ever arise.

Woods is only 33-years-old, so he probably doesn’t intend on retiring for several years yet. Although that could change depending on the extent of his current injury.

Woods isn’t the only New Day member to have retirement on his mind. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Kofi Kingston plans on stepping away from the squared circle full-time in the next few years. The former WWE Champion estimates that he will wrestle for another five years before calling it quits.