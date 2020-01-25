Hilde Osland Sizzles In Tight Jeans And Lace-Up White Shirt: ‘Lil Farm Gal’

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland recently shared another sizzling Instagram update with her 2.5 million Instagram followers. The stunner has been seeing the sights in New Zealand recently, and taking her eager followers along with her by sharing smoking hot snaps from various locations. While Hilde has been including the specific city or site she’s visiting in her past few Instagram updates, her most recent update didn’t include a location. However, Hilde appeared to be enjoying a slice of paradise in a vast field with lush trees visible in the background.

The blond bombshell showed off her incredible body in a pair of tight high-waisted jeans with rips in the knees, and a white lace-up top. The top had voluminous sleeves, but the neckline dipped low. To make it even more scandalous, it also had a lace-up detail on the front. Hilde laced it up in a way that a ton of skin was exposed near her ample assets, so she flaunted some major cleavage. The lacing detail on the top ended with a bow at the hem, and the cropped length showed off plenty of Hilde’s toned stomach.

The stunner wore her long blond locks down in voluminous tousled waves, and added a colorful print scarf to her hair for a cute look. The white of her top popped against her bronzed skin, and she kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate bracelet and delicate choker necklace. The look she wore was from the brand Hot Miami Styles, and Hilde made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture.

In the second snap in the Instagram update, Hilde showed off the view from behind, flaunting her pert derriere in the snug jeans. She finished the gorgeous series of shots with a pose in which she glanced over her shoulder with a smile on her face. Hilde kept her makeup natural, wearing a subtle smoky eye look that accentuated her blue eyes and soft pink lips.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of her latest adventure in New Zealand, and the post received over 14,900 likes within just 48 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the triple Instagram update.

“Such an Angelic face,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful view and nature, and you are breathtaking,” another follower added.

One fan commented that Hilde was “always stunning.”

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde shared a smoking hot snap from Auckland, New Zealand. The blond bombshell donned a two-piece sequined dress for the Instagram update that covered barely anything at all. The dress flaunted her toned physique, and she pulled her blond locks up in a messy bun for the sexy look, also by Hot Miami Styles.