Abby Dowse Goes ‘Pretty In Pink’ In Tiny Undies & Sweatpants On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Abby Dowse stunned her fans on Saturday with another new post on her account. In the photo, the babe rocked an incredibly tiny, pink set from Lounge Underwear, whom she often models for.

The photo showed Abby standing in her clean, white kitchen. Some beautiful white flowers could be seen on the counter behind her. As per usual, the stunner looked better than ever in her lingerie look that left very little to the imagination. She rocked an unlined, light pink bralette with a white trim. The tiny top just barely covered her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, a bit of underboob was on show.

Abby’s toned, tanned abs were on full display between the top and a matching thong that covered only what was necessary. The sides of the bottom featured thin, white straps that sat high on her hips, which accentuated her hourglass figure. Light tan lines were visible on her exposed thighs. The model finished off the look with a pair of white, baggy sweatpants, which she rolled down at the top to expose her undies.

Abby accessorized the look with a few small, silver bracelets on her wrists, a silver ring, and a dainty silver necklace. Her makeup matched her outfit with light pink eyeshadow, bright highlighter, and light pink lip gloss. Abby’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in luscious, loose curls.

The model kept her hands tucked into her sweatpants as she playfully tugged them down. She cocked her hip slightly, which further accentuated her figure, and looked down at a point off-camera.

Abby’s post garnered more than 11,000 likes and just over 330 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Stunning babe. Officially jealous of your tan!!” one fan said.

“Babe your stomach is unreal,” another user added with fire emoji.

“You are just perfect,” wrote a third follower with several heart-eye emoji.

“Have mercy on us, Damn!” said a fourth fan.

Many other users expressed admiration for Abby using various emoji.

Abby has been sharing a ton of Lounge Underwear looks in recent days. On Friday, she posted a photo of herself sitting in bed as she rocked a white set from the brand, which showed off her body even further. That post garnered more than 29,000 likes.