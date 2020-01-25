Blond Bombshell Sarah Houchens Sizzles In Low-Cut Red Bathing Suit In Sunny Hollywood, California

Sarah Houchens stunned as she posed in a plunging bathing suit for her most recent Instagram upload. The blond bombshell dazzled her fans with the photo on Saturday.

In the sexy snap, Sarah is seen soaking up some sun in Hollywood, California as she leaned against a fence in the plunging red one-piece. The suit put all of the model’s enviable curves on full display, flaunting her cleavage, tiny waist, curvy hips, booty, and long, lean legs in the racy bathing suit.

Sarah had her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in elegant curls that fell over her shoulder as she grabbed a fistful of hair to lift it away from her neck.

Sarah rested her elbows on the fence behind her and brought one knee up as she posed with her bare foot behind her on the wall. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her nose and forehead. Sarah completed the look with a bronzed glow on her entire body and some dark-pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the photo, Sarah encouraged her fans to focus on the things that they already have, rather than on the the things they wish they had.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 626,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show their support for the photo. The pic earned over 4,500 likes and more than 70 comments within the first few hours of its upload.

“You are so gorgeous and beautiful,” one of Sarah’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“It’s look perfect in red. Very well, beauty,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Wow absolutely stunning and those legs are gorgeous,” a third social media user gushed.

“Sarah!! Oh my gosh you are just stunning. This bathing suit looks amazing on you. Red is definitely your color. Thanks for the inspiring words in the caption!!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the fitness model seems to have no qualms about showing off her fabulous figure online. Earlier this week, she dropped jaws on social media when she posed in a set of navy blue lace lingerie by the brand FashionNova.

In the caption, she admitted that she’s been struggling with her passion for creating content as of late, and included some motivational words for her fans who may also be feeling like they’re in a rut.

Sarah Houchens’ fans went wild for those snaps as well. To date, the post has raked in over 20,000 likes and more than 470 comments for the Instagram hottie.