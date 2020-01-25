Fitness Influencer Krissy Cela Trains Glutes In Pink Sports Bra And Purple Leggings In New Instagram Videos

Fitness influencer Krissy Cela shared a glute-focused workout routine in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pink sports bra and purple leggings, the brunette beauty started the circuit with deadlifts using a pair of dumbells. Later, she ditched one dumbbell to complete a set of goblet squats which required her to do a standard low squat while holding the weight below her chin. In the second video, she tackled standard weighted glute bridges which involved her placing both dumbbells on her pelvis as she thrust her hips upward. Walking bridges came next and for these she nixed the weights and raised her knee with every hip thrust. The dumbbells returned for the third and final video during which she powered through sets of curtsy lunges and dumbbell sumo deadlifts.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated over 15,000 likes and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, Krissy’s fans shared their appreciation for the workout demo.

In the caption, Krissy warned her fans that the workout would leave them sore, but commenters still seemed excited about it.

“I love booty exercises I can do from home. Thanks, girl,” one fan wrote before adding a kissing face emoji to their comment.

“Can’t believe it’s been 2 years now I’ve been following your workouts., your plans! Thanks for keeping me motivated Love u,” another added.

“The booty queen!! Love this workout! You look AMAZING,” a third person commented.

She even got an unconventional marriage propoesal.

“f I could marry you please that would be great????????” they asked.

This hardly the first time that Krissy has trained her glutes in a workout video series on her Instagram page. In a previous post from December of last year, she shared a booty focused set of exercises ideal for anyone who works on their fitness at home. Although she didn’t use dumbbells, the workout included some of the exercises she used in her most recent video series like curtsy lunges. She also included a resistance band for sets of box squats and abductions.

In her caption, Krissy revealed that she drinks BCAA (Branch Chain Amino Acid) infused fitness drinks as a pre-workout supplement.

“Me and pre-workout we just get along,” she wrote in the caption. “She’s my soul sister you know! Stocking up ready for that fresh start.”

Just like her most recent post, fans flocked to the comments section to rave about the video series. So far, it’s accumulated over 25,000 likes and almost 250 comments.