‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Looks Flawless In Skintight Crop Top & Matching Pants

Thylane Blondeau showcased her supermodel talent while sporting a skintight outfit for her most recent Instagram snap. The once named “Most Beautiful Girl In The World” stunned her followers with the picture on Saturday afternoon.

In the gorgeous photo, Thylane looked smoking hot as she stood in front of a plain gray background during a photo shoot. The model rocked a plunging black crop top with colorful printed vases on it, and a pair of matching skintight pants.

The ensemble flaunted Thylane’s flawless figure, including her flat tummy, defined abs, ample cleavage, curvy hips, and long, thin legs. She wore her dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

Thylane posed with one hip pushed to the side and her legs apart. She held one arm down to her side and the other raised up next to her head.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She finished off the stunning look with pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a nude lipstick, and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin.

Of course, Thylane’s over 3.4 million followers instantly began to gush over the photo. In the first 15 minutes after its upload, the snap gained more than 21,000 likes and over 130 comments from her admirers.

“That’s a great photo and I wish you a nice weekend, dear Thylane,” one of the model’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Woow I want to be wearing an outfit like that with that shape,” another adoring fans wrote.

“Those delicate dimensions…are god’s personal inventions,” a third comment read.

“She looks so much like Cindy Crawford in this photo. What a natural beauty you are Thylane. I wish you would post more photos just like this one for us all to enjoy!” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Thylane wowed her fans in another racy post when she posed in nothing but a white bath towel in a video, which captured some behind the scenes moments of a photo shoot.

Thylane showed off her natural beauty with a fresh face and damp hair in the clip. Of course, her fans also went wild for the post as well. To date, the video has been viewed over 253,000 times and gained over 230 comments for the brunette bombshell.