Melissa Riso Ditches Part Of Her White Cropped Top In Sexy New Tattoo-Free Instagram Share

Melissa Riso thrilled her Instagram fans with an eyeful of her cleavage in a unique new picture, which she shared on the popular social media platform Saturday morning. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the image didn’t include one of her prominent tattoos.

The model stood outside next to a cement wall and some ivy in the sexy shot. She wore a tiny, white ribbed cropped tank top with one strap falling down, and the other side of the top had fallen below her cleavage, exposing one breast. The brunette beauty’s long straight hair fell around her face and over her shoulder, its length preserving her modesty and keeping her photo within Instagram’s nudity guidelines. The model paired the white top with light-colored denim pants. She wore them unbuttoned and folded over very low on her hips with her hand strategically placed in the middle. The look showed off Melissa’s incredibly toned stomach and nipped-in waist. She accessorized with bracelets and a short necklace.

Melissa wore a dramatic smokey eye complemented with dark eyebrows and black mascara. Strategic bronzer and highlighter made her features stand out, and on her lips, the model wore a dark mauve lip color. She credited Studio 977 with the photography and Beauty By Angie with the glam look. The model’s followers expressed their love with more than 9,300 hitting the “like” button and nearly 250 taking the time to write a comment in the reply section.

Many fans were in agreement that the look was fire, and the many flame emoji peppering the replies provided a visual acknowledgment of the sentiment. Noticeably missing from teh photo was Melissa’s navel tattoo. It’s unclear if the ink was hidden with makeup or if it was taken out during post-production. She’s also shown herself undergoing tattoo removal, and she’s shown plenty of pictures with it getting progressively lighter, and the whole thing may be gone.

“Very beautiful without a tattoo!!!” noted one fan.

“Wow!!! Don’t see your tattoo no more!!!” another follower exclaimed.

“Beautiful! Ss that a new pic or old? The tattoo is not there. Beautiful either way,” another Instagram user replied.

Not everybody loved Melissa’s new tattoo-free look, though. At least one fan felt bummed out by the change.

“No more tattoo. Bummer, it looked good on you,” a follower complained.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the actress went braless under an open jacket, which she paired with black panties and thigh-high boots, and her fans adored the look.