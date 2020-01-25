Blond Bombshell Sara Underwood Sizzles In Tight White Crop Top

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood shared a sizzling Instagram update from a winter wonderland with her 9.3 million Instagram followers. Sara didn’t specify the exact location where the picture was taken, but she included Washington in the geotag of the post.

In the first snap in the double Instagram update, the photo was taken from a bit further away, and showcased a lot of the background. Sara stood on a collection of snow-covered rocks, and the snow all around her was blanketed with a layer of the white powder. A body of water was visible behind her, and across a small section of water was another body of land covered with trees.

Sara showcased her hourglass physique with a long-sleeved white crop top and a pair of high-waisted striped pants. The pants had flared bottoms and added even more curves to Sara’s physique. She accessorized with a large fur hat and looked smoking hot despite the chilly temperature.

The second snap in her Instagram update featured a closer look at Sara’s outfit. The top had ruched details down both sides, which left white strings dangling from the bottom. A few inches of Sara’s toned stomach was visible between the hem of her crop top and the waist band of her bold striped pants Both pieces in the ensemble were from online retailer Fashion Nova, and Sara made sure to mention the exact names of the items she was wearing in the caption of the post.

She also asked her fans in the caption to indicate which of the two snaps they preferred from the Instagram update.

Sara’s fans couldn’t get enough of the winter photoshoot, and the post received over 13,000 likes within just 56 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling post.

“Both are cute! 2 is the cutest post but, the scenery in 1 is better,” one fan commented.

Another follower said “that’s a lot of beauty in one picture.”

While the ensemble still showed off a hint of skin and highlighted Sara’s curves, one follower preferred the blond bombshell in skimpier attire, and said “you look better in swimsuits.”

Another fan preferred the second snap in the Instagram update, and said “2 for sure, just love that natural beautiful smile, gets me every time.”

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara showcased her hourglass physique in a skimpy nude thong bikini. The swimsuit had feminine ruffled details and showed off Sara’s ample assets as she gazed out at a lush waterfall.