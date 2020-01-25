Devon Windsor Shows Off Killer Body In Ruffled Bikini On Instagram

Devon Windsor graced her fans on Saturday with a few throwback photos from her previous weekend spent on a boat. In the images on her feed, the model rocked a super-tiny, black ruffled bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The photos showed Devon standing up on a white boat as it floated in the stunning blue waters. In the distance, a stunning shoreline filled with green trees and buildings could be seen, though it’s unclear exactly where the photos were taken. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds as the rays bounced off Devon’s glowing skin.

While the scenery itself was beautiful, fans were likely fixated on Devon in her bikini look. She rocked a small, black, square-shaped bikini top with short, cinched sleeves and ruffled detailing. The top contained her chest for the most part, but a hint of Devon’s cleavage was on show via criss-crossed ties at the center.

The top cut off just above Devon’s ribs, which put her rock-hard abs on full display. She also rocked a V-shaped, matching bikini bottom that sat low on the front of her waist to further expose her tummy. Meanwhile, the sides of the bikini sat high on her hips, emphasizing her hourglass figure and putting her long, lean legs on full display.

Devon finished off the look with a black baseball cap. She also sported a few accessories in the form of a cluster of silver bracelets on one wrist and some small, silver hoop earrings. The model didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup, though she hardly needed coverage on her natural beauty. Devon’s long, blond, straight hair blew in the wind under her hat.

The first image showed Devon from a close angle as she extended one arm to the side and arched her back, which further accentuated her figure. She stared into the camera with a sultry gaze. In the second image, Devon cocked one hip out and pulled the brim of her hat over her eyes.

In the caption, she explained that the photos were from last weekend.

Devon’s post garnered more than 6,000 likes and just over 30 comments one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the Devon Windsor Swim founder’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” “Perfection,” and “Bomb” were just a few of the words that fans used to describe Devon. Others expressed admiration for the bombshell using various emoji.

It’s a somewhat rare treat when Devon shares her swimwear looks on her personal account. Fans most often see the model rock swimwear on her brand’s account. Just a few days ago, the babe sported a green polka-dotted bikini on Devon Windsor Swim’s page, which drove fans crazy.