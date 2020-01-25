Ariana James Looks Incredibly Sexy In Neon Pink Bang Energy Swimsuit Top & Tight Leggings

Ariana James is quite literally banging in her most recent Instagram update. As those who follow the fitness model on social media know, James is an ambassador for Bang Energy and she regularly promotes the popular drink on her page. In the latest video share that was posted on her account, James looked nothing short of stunning.

The videos started off with the bombshell walking toward the camera with a serious look on her face. She put her amazing figure on display for onlookers, rocking a neon pink triangle bikini top that had a black band running across the bottom, featuring the “Bang Energy” logo on it. The revealing suit left little to the imagination, showing off plenty of cleavage as well as her taut tummy. The fitness model paired the suit with some matching leggings that had a multi-colored tie-dye pattern as well as a neon pink waist band. James also carried a backpack with the company’s logo on it.

The beauty looked flawless, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. She completed the hot look with a pair of earrings and white sneakers while showing off her stamina, doing a number of different workouts in the clip. Of course, she also sipped the energy drink in the middle of her workout as well.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s earning the bombshell a ton of attention from her loyal fans, amassing over 19,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments. Some people took to the post to rave over James’ amazing figure while many others let her know that they would be purchasing the energy drink. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“So beautiful baby,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“You videos are always a pleasure to watch,” a second social media user wrote.

“You look Stunning darling,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that James stunned in another revealing outfit that showcased her gorgeous figure. In the social media share, the model left little to the imagination in terms of clothing, ditching the pants altogether and showing off her long and lean legs. The only articles of clothing that the stunner wore were white knee-high socks and an oversized navy hoodie. It comes as no shock that the post also earned her a ton of likes and comments.