Laura Amy Is A Total Smokeshow In Scandalous Red Lingerie For Sultry Bedroom Snap

Australian knockout Laura Amy served up an ultra-racy look in her latest social media photo share. The Instagram hottie showcased a sizzling lingerie set from Fashion Nova, and turned up the heat on her page with the smoking-hot look.

The saucy update saw Laura slipping into a scandalous bondage-inspired lingerie set — a provocative red lace one-piece that perfectly showcased the model’s insane body. The gorgeous lingerie model showed some major skin in the risqué attire, which barely contained her incredible curves.

Not one to play coy in front of the camera, the bombshell all but exposed her busty assets in the seductive lingerie, which featured a cage-style underwire bra with completely cut-out cups. The item offered support thanks to its strappy design, but did very little to cover up Laura’s perky chest. Her buxom curves were censored by only two small scalloped lace details that acted as convergence points for the bra’s numerous straps. A larger lace insert, one boasting the same scalloped hem as the miniature would-be cups, adorned the midsection, calling attention to Laura’s trim midriff.

The buxom babe put her fierce physique on display in the revealing lingerie, flaunting her washboard abs and sculpted tummy. A thin red strap wrapped around her tiny waistline, accentuating her bountiful curves. The one-piece also boasted tiny side straps, which sat high up on her hips, luring the gaze to her toned lower body. Two flirty bows decorated the barely-there bottoms — which appeared to have a small triangle front, also crafted out of lace.

Laura showed off the tantalizing look in a sultry bedroom snap. The 26-year-old hottie was portrayed sitting on the corner of the bed with her legs parted and her back seductively arched. The photo captured her from the mid-thigh up, spotlighting her chiseled torso and emphasizing her hourglass frame. Laura stretched out her arms behind her and was leaning on the palms of her hands. The enticing posture highlighted her bodacious bosom, as well as her round hips and curvy thighs.

The Instagram sensation teamed up the risqué bedroom look with a chic, classy glam. She wore an understated, skin-toned eyeshadow that accentuated her deep blue eyes, and plumped up her lush lips with a nude lipstick. She also appeared to don faux eyelashes, and sported perfectly contoured eyebrows, which were color-enhanced.

More notably, the brunette beauty wore her now-famous blond wig, which was styled in playful pigtails. Two rebel tendrils framed her face, falling over her massive hoop earrings. Laura added more bling to her outfit with a gold bangle and a couple of shiny rings on her fingers.

In the caption, the model summarized the look with a red heart emoji and tagged Fashion Nova, labeling herself as partner of the wildly popular fashion brand.

Unsurprisingly, Laura floored fans with the sweltering look. Shared with fans on Friday afternoon, the photo racked up 23,700-plus likes — considerably more than any of her most recent posts. In addition, fans left 488 comments under the scorching pic, lavishing the model with praise.

“Just, wow,” read one message, trailed by three star-struck emoji.

“So stunning,” chimed in another fan, adding a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“What a dream 🙂 love this one,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“Dreamgirl [sic],” agreed another, ending with a black heart emoji.