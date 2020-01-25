Prince William Given New Title As Prince Harry Steps Away From Royal Duties

Prince William has gained a new royal title that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, bestowed on him. The new title came amidst Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from life as senior members of the British Royal Family. Still, the new duties are not ones that previously belonged to Harry.

In addition to his other titles, on Saturday, Prince William became Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, according to a report from People. With his new title, the 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge will serve as the personal representative of the monarch for the Church of Scotland. He will perform visits and other ceremonial duties for the crown in the role. According to a Metro report, the 1707 Act of Union between England and Scotland established the Lord High Commissioner role. The Queen continued the act during her first Privy Council meeting in 1952.

Previously, Richard Scott, the 10th Duke of Buccleuch and 12th Duke of Queensberry, held the title. Princess Anne also held the title before Scott had it. The Queen granted William the title shortly after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, chose to step away from their royal duties. Last week, the family agreed to terms for Harry and Meghan’s royal exit.

Among those terms are that Harry and Meghan will lose their His or Her Royal Highness titles after a transition period. Plus, the couple will repay the costs of renovating Frogmore Cottage, and the couple will divide their time between North America and the United Kingdom. The Inquisitr previously reported that the palace’s initial styling of Meghan Markle’s new title, mistakenly made it look as if she and Harry had divorced. Since that wasn’t the case, new styling will be released for Meghan’s correct title.

As for Prince William, he’s continued his royal duties amidst the drama of his brother and sister-in-law’s change in status. Recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. The reception was for U.K.-Africa Investment Summit that happened in London. Prince Harry also attended the summit.

Currently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Canada with their son, Archie. Before his trip to Canada, Prince Harry gave a speech and noted that he had no other option than to give up his role as a senior member of the royal family after the way the press had hounded him and his family. Harry hopes to avoid the mistakes of the past while raising his son.