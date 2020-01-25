Larsa Pippen Shows Off Hourglass Physique In Black Leather Corset Jumpsuit

Reality television star Larsa Pippen stunned her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a black leather jumpsuit. The top portion of the jumpsuit was a corset-style, and showcased Larsa’s ample assets to perfection.

In the picture, Larsa posed on a set of red steps with a gleaming gold bannister along a white wall beside her. Several glass doors were visible in the distance, and Larsa didn’t provide much context for the snap, as she kept the caption simple and didn’t include a geotag.

The neckline of the corset top dipped low, revealing some cleavage, and the front featured details that emphasized her hourglass physique. The jumpsuit bodice fit Larsa like a glove, and featured a belt detail to show off her waist. The same leather material was used on the bottom portion of the jumpsuit as well, giving the whole ensemble an edgy look.

Larsa kept things almost entirely monochromatic with the accessories, holding a small black bag in one hand while a fur wrap was draped over one shoulder. The only varying shade came in her silver watch, which gleamed on one wrist.

Larsa’s hair was parted in the middle and styled in a sleek look, and she paired nude lips with smoky eyes for a seductive vibe. She gazed off into the distance in the picture and looked smoking hot.

Larsa’s fans couldn’t get enough of the snap, and the post received over 11,900 likes within just 11 hours. Just two hours after she shared the snap taken while out and about, Larsa posted another picture in the same jumpsuit, with a lace top layered underneath.

Her fans appeared to love the snap that showed off some extra skin, though, and the red carpet shot received 118 comments from her eager followers.

“Better than ever. This look is so chic!” one fan commented.

“Looking lovely as always,” another follower said.

One follower was into the whole ensemble, and said “I love your style” followed by two emoji.

“You are so beautiful! Love the outfit!” another fan commented.

Larsa frequently shows off her hourglass physique in a wide variety of revealing outfits, from mini dresses to bikinis. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared a snap in which she rocked an oversized green top that skimmed her thighs, and showcased her long, lean legs. While the silhouette of the top meant that her curves were somewhat hidden, she amped up the sex appeal of the ensemble by pairing the top with black over-the-knee boots with high heels.