Curvy Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Gets Soaking Wet In Sexy Swimsuit: ‘I’m That Much Closer To Being A Mermaid’

Ashley Alexiss is dropping jaws in another inanely sexy social media update. As fans who follow the plus-size model on Instagram are well aware, Alexiss is wildly popular on the platform and she has no problem showing off her gorgeous and curvy figure in a number of hot outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the most recent post that was shared, the model sizzled in some sexy swimwear.

In the caption of the post, she did not specifically tag her location but she appeared to be somewhere tropical, standing in a pool with a big body of water just behind her. Alexiss credited her line for the sexy suit that she was rocking that included a pair of tiny, royal blue bottoms as well as a loose-fitting top that dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. Alexiss’ curvy arms and legs were on display and she looked picture-perfect.

The model decided to wear her long, blond locks slicked back and out of her face while rocking a subtle application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and subtle pink lipgloss. She added a little bit of humor to her post, joking that since her thighs are touching, she’s that much closer to being a mermaid. In just a short time of the new photo going live, it’s earned the model a ton of attention from fans with over 7,000 likes in addition to well as over 100 comments.

Some of Alexiss’ fans commented on the photo to let her know that they absolutely love the swimsuit and they would be purchasing it while many others just gushed over her curvy figure. Countless others were left speechless and chimed in using emoji instead of words.

“I need that bathing suit tho,” one follower wrote, adding a few flame emoji.

“You’re drop dead gorgeous!,” a second social media user added while including a few red hearts at the end of their comment.

“You are the beauty of winning and I love this piece,” one more commented.

This is not the first time that Alexiss has showed off her amazing figure on her page this week. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another NSFW ensemble, that time while clad in a tiny thong that was almost as thin as floss. Her curvy derriere was on full display in the image and she appeared to have nothing on top. Like her most recent Instagram share, that one earned her a ton of attention with over 48,000 likes.