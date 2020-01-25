Jennifer Aniston First Met Major ‘Friends’ Fan Selena Gomez In The Bathroom

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez sat down on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to discuss their friendship.

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez are now close friends who hang out frequently. But before she got to know the actress personally, Gomez’s admiration of Aniston began while religiously watching Friends. Gomez and Aniston sat down on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday to discuss their friendship and even revealed that they first met in the bathroom, of all places, according to People.

Starting out the interview, Gomez gushed to Aniston about how much she loves Friends and how she and her mother would never miss an episode while she was growing up. Gomez is a huge fan of the show even today and pointed out how Friends never seems to decrease in popularity even after all these years.

“Now people my age and everyone else are just as obsessed and it just makes me so happy for you and for the show because it’s iconic,” she recalled.

Aniston appreciated Gomez’s undying support of her and the show.

“Selena, you’ve always been so sweet. You really are a genuine fan and it’s amazing,” she told her, beaming.

Gomez then reminded Aniston of their bizarre first meeting in that bathroom years ago at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards, which Aniston only vaguely remembers. At the time of this encounter Gomez was not yet as famous as she is now but Aniston was still perfectly kind to her, the singer recalled.

“You were in the bathroom wearing a black dress. I walked into the bathroom and I saw you and you were just so nice. You just walked out of the bathroom, you were going back, and my heart stopped and I freaked out and I ran to my mom and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just saw Jennifer Aniston.'”

Aniston was worried about how she’d acted during the time and whether or not she had been polite during the encounter. But Gomez assured her she’d been all she had hoped she would be.

Gomez went on to say that she continued to look at Aniston as a role model as she got older and their friendship has further developed. The pair have even enjoyed pizza at Ansiton’s house.

The final episode date of Friends was in May of 2004 after ten very successful seasons. While a reboot is likely not coming anytime soon, the cast remains friends and Aniston has even teased a possible project in the future that would include all six main cast members, as The Inquisitr previously reported.