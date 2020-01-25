Fitness Model Michie Peachie Stuns In Bright Orange Bodysuit As She Trains Her Quads In New Video Series

Fitness model Michie Peachie showcased a quadricep-focused workout in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. With her long hair up in a half ponytail and dressed in a curve-hugging bodysuit, the brunette beauty started her circuit with cross over step-ups on a stool. The exercise required her to stand with her feet shoulder-width apart before stepping down and to the side with her inner leg. During the demo, she instructed viewers to do a set of 12-15 reps on one side before switching to the next.

In the second video. she completed a set of uneven squats which meant that she needed to leave one foot on the stool and the other on the ground as she bent her knees. Michie encouraged fans to use standard squatting form during the exercise, maintaining that the only difference was the elevation of the leg.

In the caption, Michie disclosed that her bodysuit was from Bombshell Sportswear. According to the brand’s website, she wore their Sculpted Bodysuit in a color they’re calling “Autumn.” It retails for $119.

The video series has been liked over 22,000 times so far and close to 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans showered the bombshell with compliments.

“You’re extremely beautiful!! Love the body suit!! May I ask the size you wear?!” one fan wrote. Michie saw the comment and said that her bodysuit in the video was extra-small.

“My favorite color,” another said of the bodysuit. “Your body is everything! So fabulous you are.”

Michie is a newlywed so several commenters encouraged her to take some time off to have fun on her honeymoon.

“Jeez Michie, take some time off and enjoy that honeymoon!” a third commenter added. “You deserve it!!”

“You are wonderful, so inspiring and looking so unbelievably fit and super stunning,” a third commenter said.

In a previous video, Michie demonstrated a full-body workout while wearing a black and pink workout ensemble that consisted of a sports bra and biker shorts. In the caption, she revealed that the outfit was also from Bombshell Sportswear. Michie appeared to be on her honeymoon during the clip as the post’s geotag revealed that she was in The Maldives when it was recorded. She also tagged this location in a recent photo of herself in her wedding dress.

“You can do this with no equipment anywhere!!” she said in the caption. “This quick FAT BURN routine I did of 4 sets one sunny day!