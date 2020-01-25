Pamela Anderson Posts First Pic With New Husband Jon Peters As Her Son Brandon Lee Reacts To Her 5th Marriage

The 'Baywatch' star is all smiles as she poses with her new husband after her wedding shocker..

Pamela Anderson shared her first pic as a newlywed. The 52-year-old former Baywatch star posted a photo to her Instagram stories as she posed with her new husband, movie mogul Jon Peters, after marrying him in a secret Malibu wedding earlier this week.

In the black-and-white photo, Pamela looks happy and in love as she poses next to her 74-year-old husband, Entertainment Tonight reports. Peters is best known as the producer of the blockbuster A Star is Born movies released in 1976 and in 2018.

Pamela also shared a throwback photo of her and Peters walking hand in hand when they first met him in the 1980s. The actress and activist captioned the pic with her new married name and a red heart emoji.

Pamela and her new husband first dated more than three decades ago, but the blonde beauty turned his marriage proposal down. The former couple reunited in recent months and kept the relationship a secret until their bombshell wedding news broke.

Pamela’s famous ex-husbands include Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee, singer Kid Rock, and celebrity poker player Rock Saloman, whom she married twice. The bride’s two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, were also in attendance for their mother’s wedding to Peters as they supported her fifth marital go-around.

Brandon Lee told Fox News that he’s glad that his mom has found love again.

“I’m incredibly happy for my mom and Jon,” Lee, 23, told the outlet. “They’ve known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together.”

The Hills: New Beginnings star added that he will “support the happy couple” however he can and added that he is “excited to get to know Jon’s family even better.”

Peters’ ex-wife, Christine Forsyth-Peters, attended the Malibu wedding ceremony with their daughters, so it sounds like this will be one big happy family.

Even Pamela’s once-estranged ex, Tommy Lee, is apparently happy for her. A source told Hollywood Life that the rock star had a “once in a lifetime relationship” with Pam and that he hopes the mother of his children is in “a happy place with her new husband.”

“Tommy is happy for Pam even if they have their differences from time to time,” the insider said. “Tommy has been able to move on with his love life so he feels that Pam should have that same opportunity and he hopes that she is happy and has got exactly the life she wants.”

Last year Tommy, 57, married Brittany Furlan, 32, after dating her for two years.