Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Flaunts Washboard Abs In Revealing Workout Gear

The fitness model stunned in her skintight activewear.

On Saturday, January 25, fitness model Katelyn Runck uploaded a sizzling Instagram post that consisted of two photos and a behind-the-scenes video.

The images, taken by the photographer known as Lee LHGFX, show the stunner standing in front of what appears to be a garage door. She flaunted her fit physique in a gray sports bra and matching leggings. The skintight workout gear put her incredible curves and washboard abs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a pair of white tennis shoes.

For the photoshoot, Katelyn enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup, a striking application that included shimmering eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the first image, the brunette bombshell stood with her shoulders back and her hips jutted out, as she held onto a bottle of the energy drink, BYLT. She relaxed her facial expression by closing her eyes and parting her full lips. The model altered her position for the following photo by facing away from the camera. She arched her back and placed one of her hands on her hips. The brief video shows the stunner striking a variety of poses and flipping her hair. The clip was paired with the song “Apollo” by Hardwell, featuring Amba Shepherd.

In the caption, Katelyn noted that she will be attending the Health and Fitness Expo held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from January 25 to January 26. She stated that this afternoon fans can find her at the BYLT booth. The social media sensation also implored her followers to let her know which of the three images did they prefer.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 19,000 likes. Many of Katelyn’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Your beauty is amazing but your body is perfection. WOW!!!” gushed a fan.

“Katelyn [you are] absolutely incredible! Most beautiful model in the world,” wrote another follower, adding a heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You’re a most elegant super woman and the greatest example for a healthy life, according to my humble opinion,” added a different devotee.

“Always looking sooooo gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Katelyn engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination.