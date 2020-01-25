WWE News: Corey Graves Begs Company Not To Let Legendary Superstar Join AEW

On the latest edition of WWE‘s After the Bell podcast, Corey Graves addressed Matt Hardy‘s current situation in the company. The legendary superstar’s contract is set to expire in the coming months, and his absence from television suggests that he’ll leave the company. However, Graves hopes that he sticks around for a long time to come.

As quoted by Wrestle Zone, Graves has been watching Hardy’s recent videos, in which he’s hinted at leaving the company. According to Graves, though, the superstar could just be trolling the WWE Universe

“Matt is a master of being creative and creating doubt and raising questions amongst the internet wrestling community. Let’s be honest, Matt can play us all like a fiddles when it comes to his videos, and look, it’s no secret, Matt has sort of been hinting at the fact that maybe his days in WWE are numbered. I certainly hope that’s not the case.”

Graves doesn’t want WWE to risk losing Hardy, however, and he believes that both he and the company should find common ground. While he does believe that WWE is misusing a talented performer, he hopes that Hardy finds something to do and makes the most of it.

“I’m going out in public and saying, ‘Matt Hardy, find your role in WWE and embrace it and WWE, find a better role for Matt Hardy because we want him.'”

Graves believes that Hardy is too important to lose. He’s one-half of one of the most successful tag teams of all time, and his experience could be a valuable asset to the company. At the same time, it’s easy to understand Hardy’s frustrations, as he hasn’t been involved in a substantial storyline since 2019.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Hardy has been linked with a move to All Elite Wrestling in recent months. There have been rumors that he could be unveiled as the secret leader of The Dark Order, as his “Broken” character aligns with the group’s bizarre sensibilities. He is also friends with The Young Bucks, who are the company’s executive vice presidents.

As Wrestling Inc pointed out, Hardy’s chances of re-signing with WWE are slim. He reportedly has issues with the company’s creative team over the way his character has been used in recent years. While it remains to be seen if he’ll join AEW in the near future, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll remain with his current employers.