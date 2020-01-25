‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Billy Leaves Forever

The Young and the Restless preview for the week of January 27 brings Billy leaving Victoria, and she tells Nikki that she things this time Billy might be gone forever this time.

Billy (Jason Thompson) tells Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that all he ever wanted was to make her happy. Victoria tearfully begs Billy to keep trying, but for Billy, that means to keep trying to be something that he just isn’t. Billy is tired of looking in the mirror and not liking what he sees. Billy has reached a moment of clarity that some parts of himself are there to stay, and he’s tired of fighting against them to be what others in his family want him to be. Unfortunately for Billy, Victoria wants him to keep working on himself, and he is finished with that at this time.

A beaten-up looking Billy tells Amanda (Mishael Morgan) that it’s not going to work no matter how hard he tries. It’s unclear how Billy got cuts and bruises on his face, but he got involved in some type of altercation or accident. During another heart to heart with Amanda, Billy tells her that it’s not like they’re having an affair, but she notes that there are many different types of infidelity. Ultimately, Amanda cuts off her friendship with Billy since she knows that Victoria does not approve. Amanda does not want to be a homewrecker.

Despite Victoria’s pleas, Billy packs his things and leaves their home. Since they didn’t get married this time, it seems like they won’t have to deal with any legal entanglements, which makes it easier for him to leave and be free and unencumbered. Later, Victoria tells her mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), that Billy left her again. What’s more, she is afraid that Billy is never coming back. At this point, though, that might be the best thing for Victoria, given how many times Billy has left Victoria broken-hearted throughout their lives.

One thing will never change — Billy and Victoria share children. However, their latest breakup might signal that it is time for Victoria to move on once and for all. Throughout the years, she’s had several other relationships, but no matter what they’ve done, she and Billy find a path back to each other. Eventually, though, the cycle must end. This could be the final ending for these two. The jury is still out on if Billy is leaving Genoa City forever, though.