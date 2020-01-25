Swedish Smokeshow Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Tight White Leggings

Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom tantalized her 8.5 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she rocked a pair of skintight white leggings. The photo appeared to have been taken outdoors in Sweden, as Anna stood in front of a tall wooden fence on a stretch of concrete.

The bombshell declared in the caption of the post that she was ready for a new season, and the pale shades of her ensemble definitely seemed appropriate for warmer weather. Anna’s upper body was hidden in a slightly oversized, cropped light gray sweater. However, she still flaunted her toned physique in a pair of tight white leggings. The leggings were high-waisted, coming to just below the edge of the cropped sweatshirt, and had a panel of textured fabric going down the side. The tight fabric clung to her curves, and she turned her body away from the camera so that her gravity-defying derriere was the main focus of the shot.

Anna’s long blond locks were down in a straight, casual style, and her white nails matched the stark white hue of her pants. She rocked a nude lip that drew attention to her plump pout, and a subtle smoky eye look. Anna appears to prefer neutral shades when it comes to her look, from her clothing to her makeup, and the stunner from Sweden looked gorgeous in the Instagram update.

The blond bombshell’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 16,600 likes within just 31 minutes. Though the snap only showcased her body from one particular angle, her fans absolutely loved it, and the post received over 195 comments in the same short time span.

“You are a dream,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“Too fine for words,” another follower said.

“Gorgeous looking lady, beautiful style, great shot,” one follower added.

Another fan showered Anna with praise in the comment section, and said “@annanystrom you’re literally the most beautiful and prettiest girl ever.”

While Anna often shares snaps of her sculpted curves in mini dresses and other sexy looks, her fans always respond well to the shots she shares wearing workout gear. The blond bombshell appears to put a lot of time and effort into shaping her enviable physique, and often shows off her hard work by posing in skintight athletic gear. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna donned a matching long-sleeved crop top and high-waisted legging combination in a stunning lilac shade. Her blond locks cascaded down her chest in the gorgeous shot that flaunted her curves to perfection.