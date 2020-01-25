Instagram Hottie Ana Cheri Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Swinging In A Neon Green Bikini

Ana Cheri looked smoking hot as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a skimpy bikini in her latest Instagram snaps. The model uploaded the photos to her feed on Saturday.

In the racy shots, Ana stunned in a neon green bikini. The model posed on a large swing in the ocean as the straps of her sexy swimwear fell down off of her shoulders to expose a bit too much of her bare chest underneath, forcing her to edit one of the photos in order to keep it suitable for Instagram’s regulations.

The bikini showcased Ana’s toned arms, abundant cleavage, flat tummy, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. She wore her dark hair parted to the side. The wet strands fell down her back and over her shoulder as she frolicked in the water.

Ana opted for a full face of makeup in the post, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and nose. She added a bronzed glow all over her body and a nude lip color on her plump pout to complete the gorgeous look.

In the background of the shots, the clear, blue ocean water can be seen, as well as a stunning blue sky over head.

Meanwhile, Ana’s more than 12.4 million followers instantly began to comment on the photos. The post earned over 107,000 likes and 730 comments in just the first hour after it was shared to her account.

“Ana you are so amazingly beautiful and stunning hope you have a great day,” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Oops wardrobe malfunction, depends on how you look at it,” another adoring fan said.

“You seem to be the most ‘complete woman’ a man can think of. Simply gorgeous, curvaceous and wholesome. Hope to see you some day,” a third comment read.

“Amazing how the light bounces off that beautiful bronze skin. Wow!! Mesmerizing,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ana got the pulses of her fans racing just a few days before her ocean swing photo when she posed in a skimpy red bikini while vacationing in The Bahamas.

The model flaunted her flawless figure in the tiny two-piece, which she accessorized with a cheetah-print hat, gold hoop earrings, and pint-tinted sunglasses.

That post also proved to be a popular one among Ana Cheri’s fans. To date, it has raked in more than 249,000 likes and over 1,700 comments for the brunette bombshell.