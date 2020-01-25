Jennifer Aniston Reveals Information About Her Past, Including Her First Celebrity Crush

Jennifer Aniston did not hesitate to admit that her first celebrity crush was Shaun Cassidy.

On Friday, Friends star Jennifer Aniston sat down alongside Will Ferrel on The Ellen DeGegeneres Show. Aniston was taking over as the guest host for the day. The pair filmed the “Burning Questions” segment which was when the topic of Aniston’s past came up. She discussed her first kiss and her first celebrity crush, which happens to be Shaun Cassidy, according to Fox News.

While Aniston is known for liking to keep her personal life private, she did not hesitate to reveal her early crush on Cassidy. However, she did not choose to give away much information about who she had her first kiss with, giving away only his first name.

“Mine was with a young man named Christian,” was all she would say.

In another comical section of the show, the two stars were asked to reveal one of the craziest rumors they’ve ever heard about themselves. Ferrel’s was particularly bizarre as he had once heard he’d been killed in a hang gliding crash. Aniston, who has no doubt heard plenty of untrue rumors about herself over the years, preferred not to answer.

“I don’t have time for this,” she said.

It was only days ago that there was a flurry of rumors in the media regarding Aniston after she was seen briefly interacting with her ex-husband Brad Pitt back stage at the Screen Actor Guild Awards. The pair appeared perfectly amicable towards one another in the interaction, smiling at one another and even touching hands before going off on their own separate ways. Some felt that the pair looked a little flirty and before long there were rumors that the pair may even be getting back together.

When asked about the buzz regarding her and Pitt, Aniston later simply laughed it off, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“It’s hysterical, but what else are they going to talk about?” she asked, quickly switching the attention back upon her current project, The Morning Show, which she is clearly very excited about.

“We’re getting there. We’re done with [episodes] one and two, and it’s pretty good. It’s going to be… I’m underplaying it, as you can tell by the grin on my face,” she said talking about the current season they’re working on.

Pitt and Aniston were married in 2000. They officially divorced in 2005 after tabloids suggested he had been unfaithful with Angelina Jolie. He always maintained there was no cheating but he later married Jolie and had six children with her. He then split from Jolie in 2016.