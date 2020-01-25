‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Sizzles By The Pool In A Strappy White Bikini

Kindly Myers is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Saturday, the “professional smokeshow” sent temperatures soaring on her feed with an eye-popping new photo that was an instant hit with her 1.8 million followers. In the shot, the 34-year-old was seen sitting on the edge of a luxurious pool with her feet dipped in the refreshing water. She turned her head slightly to the side to stare down the camera with a sultry gaze while asking her fans in the caption of the post if they agreed with her that “summer is the best.”

Of course, a day outside by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Kindly’s certainly did not disappoint. The blond bombshell looked smoking hot in a strappy bikini that left very little to the imagination, driving her fans absolutely wild.

Kindly slayed in her skimpy white two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a halter-style top with thin, braided straps that wrapped around her neck, as well as triangle-shaped cups that teased a glimpse of underboob. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight thanks to the number’s plunging neckline — though nobody in the audience seemed bothered by the NSFW display. Meanwhile, another braided strap fell right below the babe’s chest and wrapped tight around her ribcage to accentuate her slender frame.

The babe also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were even more risque than the top half of her look and did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The minuscule garment showcased Kindly’s pert derriere thanks to its cheeky cut, while its daringly high-cut design offered a full look at her sculpted legs. Its waistband was comprised of three straps that sat high up on the model’s hips to highlight her flat midsection and trim waist.

Kindly kept things simple and accessorized with a dainty pair of stud earrings that added just the right amount of bling to her pool day ensemble. She wore her platinum tresses down and gathered to one side of her shoulders, and sported a full face of makeup that consisted of a glossy pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram hottie’s latest social media appearance was a huge hit with her fans. The sizzling snap has been awarded over 7,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“WOW. So incredibly beautiful and gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kindly was “perfection.”

“You beautiful goddess,” quipped a third.

“Unbelievable…stunning body,” commented a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Kindly has flaunted her impressive bikini body on social media. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her rocking an impossibly tiny black two-piece that did way covered only what was necessary. That look proved popular with fans as well, who showered the upload with more than 17,000 likes.